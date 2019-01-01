Thank you for worshiping with us! If you are interested in helping us be in ministry with out neighborhood as we seek to offer assistance to the homeless, a place to journey and grow as a christian, and welcoming inclusive worship to all, we’d love to get to know you! We thank you for all that you can contribute and we can promise that all you have offered to us will be used to help better the society that God has presented to us. These donations will allow us to help more people and bring God closer to those around us. You can also make tax-deductible gifts to our ministry here:

(Place your desired amount in the “Non-pledge donation” box)